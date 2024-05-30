ADVERTISEMENT

MGMGH team harvests organs from deceased patient

Published - May 30, 2024 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Organs harvested by doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), Tiruchi, from a brain dead person helped save the lives of several people this week.

According to an official statement, a 42-year-old male from Varagur in Namakkal district, was admitted to the MGMGH with severe head injuries on May 28 following a road accident. The next day, he was declared brain-dead as he did not respond to treatment. Upon being counselled, the bereaved family agreed to donate his organs.

Surgeons harvested the liver, corneas, kidneys and skin from the deceased, and as per the norms of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) sent them to various hospitals for waitlisted patients. Under the guidance of MGMGH dean D. Nehru, the surgical team led by Jayaprakash Narayanan, transplanted one of the kidneys to a patient at the government hospital who had been undergoing dialysis for the past two years, on Thursday.

The other kidney was sent to a beneficiary at Thanjavur Government Medical College. The liver was received by a patient at a private hospital in Chennai, while the skin was given to a recipient undergoing treatment in Madurai.

The corneas were donated to two patients at MGMGH.

