ADVERTISEMENT

MGMGH surgeons remove coin from patient’s gullet

Published - August 22, 2024 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors from the surgical gastroenterology department at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi removed a coin accidentally swallowed by a young patient on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official statement, the seven-year-old female child from Manamedu village, Thottiyam, was initially taken to the government hospital in Musiri after she had swallowed a coin on Wednesday evening.

She was referred to MGMGH, and kept under observation. X-ray scans taken later on Wednesday revealed that the foreign body was lodged in the lower oesophagus. The patient was complaining of chest pain.

R. R. Kannan, Professor and Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, assisted by surgeons Karthikeyan, Rajasekar and Sankar, carried out the operation to remove the coin on Thursday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The patient had made a full recovery after the procedure, the doctors said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US