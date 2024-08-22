GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MGMGH surgeons remove coin from patient’s gullet

Published - August 22, 2024 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors from the surgical gastroenterology department at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi removed a coin accidentally swallowed by a young patient on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the seven-year-old female child from Manamedu village, Thottiyam, was initially taken to the government hospital in Musiri after she had swallowed a coin on Wednesday evening.

She was referred to MGMGH, and kept under observation. X-ray scans taken later on Wednesday revealed that the foreign body was lodged in the lower oesophagus. The patient was complaining of chest pain.

R. R. Kannan, Professor and Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, assisted by surgeons Karthikeyan, Rajasekar and Sankar, carried out the operation to remove the coin on Thursday morning.

The patient had made a full recovery after the procedure, the doctors said.

