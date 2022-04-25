MGMGH revives COVID-19 ward

A 50-bed ward and door-to-door vaccination drive are among the precautionary measures being taken by the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi to face a possible wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the wake of the cluster of cases being reported in Indian Institute of Technology-Chennai.

“There’s no indication of cases going up (locally), but I think we should get ready, because the recent IIT-Chennai case numbers have been gradually increasing. If the Chennai infection is curtailed, definitely the spread to other districts will be less. Even so, health authorities and the public should be alert,” K. Vanitha, Dean, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, told The Hindu.

The GH has revived its COVID-19 ward on its Puthur campus with 50 beds that have provisions for oxygen concentrators. “We have the resources to expand the number of beds up to 500 if required. At present, of our 1600 beds, 1450 are occupied with non-COVID cases. We will have to free them up depending on future developments,” said Dr. Vanitha.

The official added that based on government guidelines, the pace of vaccination would be ramped up from Tuesday. “We have been asked to start vaccination from below 14 years. The vaccinations for 12-14 year category are being conducted through the schools. For the remaining population, vaccination will be administered from house to house. The government has advised against camps, because many people may have to gather in one place for long periods here. They may also put off others from approaching them,” said Dr. Vanitha.

The authorities would be taking a softer approach to encourage people to get vaccinated. “For now, vaccination is the best defence against the pandemic. Health workers will be advising the public to consider it because it will help to reduce the severity of infection,” said Dr. Vanitha.

At present, there are no COVID-19 cases in the GH. She added that while the current staff strength of the government facility was adequate, additional healthcare workers may have to be recruited to deal with the fourth wave.

“During the second wave, we were the main referral hospital for cases in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai. Since private hospitals had closed down during the early stages of the pandemic, the entire GH was converted into a COVID-19 care facility. Around 2000 beds were fully occupied by COVID-19 patients. But the third wave was not like the second; we had room isolation plus the care centres created by the Collectorate, which helped patients to recover in home quarantine. During the fourth wave, we cannot afford to be complacent, and so we must use our previous experience to good effect,” said Dr. Vanitha.