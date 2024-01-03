MGMGH in Tiruchi to get multi-speciality emergency block soon

January 03, 2024 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A multi-speciality emergency care block would come up at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi soon

“The tender for the project has been called for and the construction will start soon,” said M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector, on Wednesday.

The project worth ₹10 crore was announced in the Tamil Nadu State budget in 2022, and is expected to add 550 new beds to the existing count of 1,100 beds. With the current super-speciality wing of MGMGH in use since 2014, the emergency care block is expected to widen the scope of the government hospital’s functioning in keeping with the rising number of patients in and around Tiruchi.

The new facility will be located opposite the existing super-speciality building in the Puthur campus, on a site measuring 2,10,000 sq. ft. and will have six floors. Special wards for emergency surgery, orthopaedic and knee operations, and a 24-hour blood bank are among the upgraded facilities being planned.

The old and new wings will reportedly be inter-linked in order to serve patients more efficiently.

