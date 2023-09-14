MGMGH holds eye donation awareness programme

September 14, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated September 15, 2023 12:00 am IST

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College (KAPVGMC) observed ‘Eye Donation fortnight’ by holding a rally and exhibition on Thursday in Tiruchi.

“Despite growing awareness, many people are reluctant to permit eye donation. Posthumous donation of eyes can make a difference to the life of at least two persons, if done in the approved manner,” D. Nehru, Dean, KAPVGMC, told The Hindu.

Students and faculty participated in the rally within the campus. An exhibition was held at the COVID-19 screening outpatient building, with posters and drawings put up on eye donation.

Volunteer K. Selvaraj, who has arranged 35 pairs of eyes for the government hospital since 2017, thus enabling 70 persons to gain vision, was given a certificate of appreciation for his services.

The event was held under the auspices of National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment.