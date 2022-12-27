MGMGH holds drill to test pandemic readiness

December 27, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi held a mock drill to test its COVID-19 preparedness, as part of a national exercise conducted in public healthcare facilities on Tuesday.

The move came in the wake of reports over rising cases of the BF.7 variant of the Omircon strain of Coronavirus, especially in China.

“Though the prevalence of the infection is negligible in Tiruchi at present, we were asked to check aspects such as the availability of staff and beds, besides the protocols for dealing with patients. At present, we have 280 doctors, 200 nurses and at least 500 paramedical staff on hand,” D. Nehru, Dean, MGMGH, told The Hindu.

The drill held on Tuesday morning at the government hospital’s special COVID-19 ward, featured the demonstration of a typical emergency situation during the pandemic, with doctors and nurses kitted out in blue personal protective equipment (PPE) uniforms attending to a volunteer posing as a patient.

“The special ward has 20 beds. In addition to this, we have sanctioned 40 each of oxygenated and non-oxygenated beds, and 25 intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the wards,” said Dr. Nehru.

Learning from the previous years, the hospital had also boosted its oxygen supplies, said the official. “Earlier, we had just one liquid oxygen tank. This time, we are installing oxygen tanks separately through the hospital. We have also acquired 350 oxygen concentrators, which were introduced in the middle of the second wave,” Dr. Nehru said.

Vaccination continues to be an important preventive measure. “We have found Covaxin to be effective against BF.7 variant infection in elderly patients. The public should complete their vaccination schedule. Booster doses are recommended for additional immunity,” said the official.