MGMGH gets a blood group analyser

April 04, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Tuesday inaugurated a Blood Group and Antibodies Analyser and liquid oxygen tank (LOT) at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

While a sum of ₹ 1.23 crore has been spent for establishing Blood Group and Antibodies Analyser, the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation spent ₹ 47 lakh for the liquid oxygen tank. Similarly, the Minister also declared open an elevator established at an estimate of ₹ 29 lakh.

Mr. Nehru said that the analyser would determine the blood group of patients and analyse the antibodies. The testing facility would facilitate the MGMGH officials to analyse the blood group of patients expeditiously.

The liquid oxygen tank had a 10,000-litre capacity. There were 526 beds in the mother and child care block. All of them would get an uninterrupted supply of oxygen whenever the patients admitted to the wards required oxygen support. Women, children, newborn babies and the operation theatres situated in the block could get oxygen supply if required. The oxygen tank would be of immense use during emergencies like the spread of COVID-19.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, Dean of K.A.P.Viswanatham Government Medical College D. Nehru and senior officials participated.