MGMGH gears up to handle COVID 19 patients

TIRUCHI

Preparations are on to handle COVID-19 positive cases at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after it has been declared as an exclusive COVID-19 hospital by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Following instructions from the Health Department, the Speciality Block at the hospital, which was initially set up as a quarantine facility where patients would be kept under observation until they test positive or negative for COVID-19, has been converted into a full-fledged isolation ward, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH, said.

He told The Hindu that each floor of the six-floor block will have nearly 100 beds.

“Apart from government-allotted Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals, donors have also been providing sufficient equipment,” he said. We have a total of 85 ventilators and are well-equipped to handle patients, he added.

The total capacity of the isolation facility at the MGMGH will be 640 beds where only patients who test positive will be admitted.

Patients from the neighbouring districts of Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai will also be brought to the MGMGH if they test positive for COVID-19. Other blocks in the hospital can also be converted if the need arises, he said.

“We will serve as a COVID-19 hospital for these four districts,” he said. Arrangements have been made for the transportation of these patients through 108 ambulances.

Meanwhile, the Tiruchi SRM Medical College Hospital will be converted into a quarantine facility where patients with contact history or symptoms of COVID-19 will be taken to.

“Throat swabs and blood samples will be drawn from the patients there itself and taken to the testing centre. Only if they test positive will they be brought to the MGMGH,” he said.

Patients visiting the MGMGH for other ailments will likely be referred to the Srirangam GH.

“A few patients come on a regular basis for dialysis. They may continue to come as we do not want to inconvenience them. Arrangements have been made for their safety,” Dr. Yeganathan said.