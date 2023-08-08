MGMGH doctors remove safety pin from child’s throat

August 08, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi helped to save the life of a two-year-old boy by surgically removing a safety pin that he had accidentally swallowed on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the child, a resident of Burma Colony in Gundur, had ingested the pin at 7 a.m. His parents did not notice the incident until they tried to feed him an hour later, and he was unable to swallow his food.

An X-ray taken at a nearby hospital showed the presence of an open safety pin in the child’s cricopharynx (located at the junction of the throat and oesophagus).

The child was referred to MGMGH, where a medical team led by ear nose and throat (ENT) specialist Annamalai removed the foreign body under intravenous sedation.

“As the pin was open, there was a risk of it entering the trachea and causing oedema the respiratory tract or choking. The operation was over in half an hour, and the child is back to normal. Parents should be careful to see that sharp and pointed objects are kept out of reach of young children,” E. Arun Raj, medical superintendent, MGMGH, told The Hindu.

