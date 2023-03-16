ADVERTISEMENT

MGMGH doctors perform coronary angioplasty using advanced minimally invasive technique

March 16, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cardiologists of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi have performed a rotational coronary angioplasty using PTRA-ROTA, an advanced minimally invasive technique, on a 63-year-old man recently.

The patient who suffered a severe heart attack was brought to the hospital and was diagnosed with a severe critical calcified lesion. An Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) was done to evaluate the coronary arteries and the percentage of the block. Since regular angioplasty was impossible because of heavy calcifications in the blood vessel due to his age, the doctors decided to treat the critical single vessel disease using PTRA-ROTA, a technique for endovascular treatment of heavily calcified coronary artery lesions.

The procedure involved navigating a catheter fitted with a rotablator device through the site of the blockage. The device rotates at a speed of 150,000 revolutions per minute, pulverising the blockage into tiny particles that can pass through the bloodstream.

A five-member cardiac team carried out the procedure on the patient. “The procedure was successful, and the patient was discharged after three days of the procedure. This is the first time the hospital performed such an advanced technique,” said T. Munusamy, Head of Department of Cardiology, who led the operating team.

People with high cholesterol levels, diabetes, hypertension and history of tobacco use are at an increased risk to develop coronary artery calcification, Dr. Munusamy added.

The procedure which would cost around ₹8 lakh in a private hospital was provided for free under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The equipment was procured for ₹1.50 crore which is crucial for treating calcified coronary arteries.

