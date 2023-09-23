ADVERTISEMENT

MGMGH doctors harvest organs from road accident victim

September 23, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Patients in Tiruchi and Madurai received organs harvested from a 23-year-old road accident victim from Kottai Kariyapatti in Karur district.

The organs were harvested by surgeons of the city’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) recently with the consent of the family members. According to an official statement, the patient was injured in a road accident, and admitted to MGMGH for treatment on September 20. He was declared brain dead on September 22, following which the bereaved family consented to donating his organs.

Under the guidance of D. Nehru, Dean, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, the hospital’s team of surgeons harvested a pair of kidneys, corneal tissue from two eyes and liver as per the norms of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Of this, a patient from Perambalur undergoing treatment at MGMGH for high blood pressure, received one kidney in what was the hospital’s 19th such transplant operation.

The other kidney was sent to a government hospital patient in Madurai, while the liver was donated to a recipient in a private healthcare facility in Tiruchi.

The corneal transplants would be carried out on two MGMGH patients, according to hospital sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US