MGMGH doctors harvest organs from road accident victim

September 23, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Patients in Tiruchi and Madurai received organs harvested from a 23-year-old road accident victim from Kottai Kariyapatti in Karur district.

The organs were harvested by surgeons of the city’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) recently with the consent of the family members. According to an official statement, the patient was injured in a road accident, and admitted to MGMGH for treatment on September 20. He was declared brain dead on September 22, following which the bereaved family consented to donating his organs.

Under the guidance of D. Nehru, Dean, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, the hospital’s team of surgeons harvested a pair of kidneys, corneal tissue from two eyes and liver as per the norms of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

Of this, a patient from Perambalur undergoing treatment at MGMGH for high blood pressure, received one kidney in what was the hospital’s 19th such transplant operation.

The other kidney was sent to a government hospital patient in Madurai, while the liver was donated to a recipient in a private healthcare facility in Tiruchi.

The corneal transplants would be carried out on two MGMGH patients, according to hospital sources.

