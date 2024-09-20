GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MGMGH doctors harvest organs from brain-dead patient

Published - September 20, 2024 08:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Organs harvested by doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi from a patient who had been declared brain-dead helped save two lives this week.

According to an official statement on Friday, a 38-year-old man from Kodungaiyur in Chennai was admitted to the hospital’s emergency department on September 18. He was declared brain dead on September 19 and upon being counselled, the bereaved family agreed to donate his organs.

As per the norms of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), the government hospital’s surgeons harvested the deceased patient’s kidneys, cornea, and skin.

Under the guidance of A. Arshiya Begum, dean (full additional charge), MGMGH, a team of doctors, led by surgeon Jayaprakash Narayanan, transplanted one of the kidneys to a patient from Karur who had been undergoing dialysis at the MGMGH for the past two years.

The other kidney was sent to a patient in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. The skin and corneas were donated to patients at a private hospital in Madurai, said the statement.

Published - September 20, 2024 08:11 pm IST

