Mettur water to be diverted into Kollidam river

With the discharge from the Stanely Reservoir in Mettur being stepped up in view of the heavy rain flows into it, the Water Resources Department (WRD) will divert a substantial portion of the realisation at Mukkombu into the Kollidam river, a flood carrier, yet again this month.

On Friday evening, District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, in an advisory to people living along the river banks, said initially about 5,000 cusecs would be diverted into Kollidam by 8 p.m. on Friday and the discharge will be stepped up gradually.

He advised people living along the Cauvery and Kollidam river banks to be cautious and maintain a vigil on the water flow. He cautioned people against bathing or fishing in the rivers and taking selfies at dangerous spots along the water courses.

The realisation at Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) was 19,818 cusecs at 4 p.m. on Friday and it was expected to go up later tonight, when the diversion of the water into Kollidam would begin.