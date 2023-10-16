Mettur level

The water level at the Mettur dam stood at 42.80 feet on Monday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 7,392 cusecs and the discharge 500 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
October 16, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI
The water level at the Mettur dam stood at 42.80 feet on Monday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 7,392 cusecs and the discharge 500 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US