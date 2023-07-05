Mettur level

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 85.70 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 139 cusecs and the discharge 10,000 cusecs.
July 05, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI
