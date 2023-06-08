Mettur level

The water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 103.56 feet on Thursday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 405 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
June 08, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI
The water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 103.56 feet on Thursday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 405 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US