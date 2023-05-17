Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 103.90 feet

May 17, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The water level in Mettur Dam stood at 103.90 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 1,361 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs. ADVERTISEMENT

