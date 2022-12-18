Water level in Mettur dam stands at 120 feet

Water level in Mettur dam on Sunday stood at 120 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 9,360 cusecs and the discharge 8,517 cusecs.
Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup final, Qatar 2022 closing ceremony LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi to perform live ahead of Argentina vs France, Lusail Stadium gates open
December 18, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI
Water level in Mettur dam on Sunday stood at 120 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 9,360 cusecs and the discharge 8,517 cusecs.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE