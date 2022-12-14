  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Mettur level

December 14, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 120 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 23,237 cusecs and the discharge 22,394 cusecs.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.