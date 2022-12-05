Mettur level

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 119.05 feet on Monday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 10,114 cusecs and the discharge 1,633 cusecs.
December 05, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI
