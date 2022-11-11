Mettur level The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI November 11, 2022 19:02 ISTADVERTISEMENT TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW Gujarat Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Ministers from previous Gujarat administration opt out of Assembly election World In major retreat, Russia orders withdrawal from Ukrainian city of Kherson World 8 Indian workers feared dead in Maldives fire; identities being confirmed India Govt. amends Aadhaar rules; supporting documents may be updated ‘at least once’ in 10 years Karnataka Modi in Bengaluru live updates | Prime Minister Modi addresses public rally in Bengaluru Tamil Nadu T.N. Rains | Well-marked Low Pressure Area brings copious showers ADVERTISEMENTThe water level at Mettur dam stood at its full level of 120 feet on Friday. The inflow was 15,973 cusecs and the discharge 15,000 cusecs. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out