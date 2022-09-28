Mettur level The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI September 28, 2022 18:46 ISTADVERTISEMENT TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW India PFI, eight front organisations, including Campus Front of India, banned for five years India Three Ashok Gehlot loyalists get notice; no clarity on Congress president poll Other States Rajasthan Congress MLA questions Ashok Gehlot’s leadership capacity World Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden World Saudi King names Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Prime Minister India ECI to apply ‘rule of majority’ while deciding on the real Shiv Sena matter: CEC Rajiv Kumar ADVERTISEMENTThe water level at Mettur dam stood at 118.71 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 11,770 cusecs and the discharge 10,001 cusecs. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out