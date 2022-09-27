Mettur level The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI September 27, 2022 19:25 ISTADVERTISEMENT TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW India Supreme Court live-streams Constitution Bench proceedings Editorial Violent front: On the Popular Front of India Bengaluru Six IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in Bengaluru World Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden Editorial Home and abroad: On India’s role as a bridge between polarised nations Other States Amid protests by thousands across Uttarakhand, family cremates murder victim ADVERTISEMENTThe water level at Mettur dam stood at 118.69 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 12,144 cusecs and the discharge 10,375 cusecs. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out