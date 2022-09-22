Mettur level The Hindu BureauSeptember 22, 2022 18:59 ISTADVERTISEMENTTIRUCHI TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW India How will students prepare for diversity when none is allowed in classrooms, asks Supreme Court India Supreme Court condemns hate speech aired on TV India NIA raids PFI offices in ‘largest-ever investigation’, over 100 detained nationwide Movies 20 years of Trisha: How life comes full circle with Kundavai and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ India China remains a formidable challenge, says Navy Chief Editorial A dangerous moment: On Vladimir Putin’s troop mobilisation ADVERTISEMENTThe water level at Mettur Dam stood at its full level of 120 feet on Thursday. The inflow was 16,059 cusecs and the discharge 14,999 cusecs at 4 p.m. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out