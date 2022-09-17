The water level at Mettur Dam stood at its full level of 120 feet on Saturday. The inflow was 31,538 cusecs and the discharge 30,626 cusecs at 4 p.m.
Mettur level
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.