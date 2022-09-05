Mettur level

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 05, 2022 17:10 IST

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at its full level of 120 feet on Monday. The inflow was 55,009 cusecs and the discharge 54,296 cusecs.

