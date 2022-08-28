Mettur level Special Correspondent TIRUCHI August 28, 2022 18:16 ISTADVERTISEMENT TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW World In a first, India refers to ‘militarisation’ of Taiwan Strait by China World Indian mission in Sri Lanka slams Chinese Ambassador’s remarks on vessel visit Data Data | Learning from 2018 floods, here’s how Kerala managed dams better in 2022 Delhi Going in ‘12 seconds’ | Noida towers charged for implosion India India’s vote to allow Zelensky speech was not against Russia, says MEA India Lifetime chauffeurs, domestic help for retired CJIs, Supreme Court judges ADVERTISEMENTThe water level at Mettur dam stood at 120 feet, its full level, on Sunday. The inflow was 1,20,301 cusecs and the discharge 1,19,588 cusecs. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out