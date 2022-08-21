Mettur level
:
The water level at Mettur dam stood at 120 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 8,911 cusecs and the discharge 7,999 cusecs.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.