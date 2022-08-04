Mettur level

August 04, 2022 16:42 IST

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 120.13 feet at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The inflow was 1,94,311 cusecs and the discharge 1,93,583 cusecs.

