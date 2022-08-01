Tiruchirapalli

Mettur level

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI August 01, 2022 18:19 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 18:19 IST

The water level at Mettur dam stood at 120 feet on Monday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 41,618 cusecs and the discharge 41,005 cusecs

