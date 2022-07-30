Tiruchirapalli Mettur level Special Correspondent TIRUCHI July 30, 2022 16:38 IST Updated: July 30, 2022 16:38 ISTThe water level at Mettur Dam stood at its full level of 120 feet on Saturday. The inflow was 22,845 cusecs and the discharge 21,999 cusecs. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on Read more...XMy AccountSign out