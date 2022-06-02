Tiruchirapalli

Mettur level

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI June 02, 2022 16:56 IST
Updated: June 02, 2022 16:56 IST

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 115.56 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 3,594 cusecs and the discharge 8,000 cusecs.

