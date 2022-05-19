Tiruchirapalli

Mettur level

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI May 19, 2022 16:24 IST
Updated: May 19, 2022 16:24 IST

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 111.64 feet on Thursday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 28,952 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.

