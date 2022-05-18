Tiruchirapalli

Mettur level

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI May 18, 2022 16:51 IST
Updated: May 18, 2022 16:51 IST

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 109.99 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 28,361 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.

