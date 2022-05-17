Tiruchirapalli

Mettur level

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI May 17, 2022 16:27 IST
Updated: May 17, 2022 16:29 IST

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 109.08 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 7,766 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.

