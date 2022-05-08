JUST IN
- 3 mins Mettur level
- 4 mins 19 injured in jallikattu at Pudukottai
- 1 hr Three die in lorry-freight carrier collision
- 3 hrs Adheenam claims Stalin has consented to ‘Pattina Pravesam’
- Two new cases in central region
- 21 injured in jallikattu at Tiruchi
- Tiruchi Corporation launches greening drive
- Quality checks required for sago
- Coir pith pots to replace plastic bags in Forest Dept., nurseries
- Civic body ropes in NIT to study drinking water supply augmentation plan
- Share autos pack in passengers to make ends meet
- Two persons killed in accidents
- Hike in property tax burdens owners
- One year in office and DMK government has failed to score pass marks: OPS
- Allocation of annual subsidy appreciated