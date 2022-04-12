Tiruchirapalli

Mettur level

TIRUCHI April 12, 2022
Updated: April 12, 2022 16:20 IST

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 104.79 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 944 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.

