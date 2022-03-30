Tiruchirapalli

Mettur level

March 30, 2022
Updated: March 30, 2022 16:41 IST

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 105.15 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 1,881 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.

