Tiruchirapalli

Mettur level

Ganesan S 6724 TIRUCHI March 29, 2022 16:23 IST
Updated: March 29, 2022 16:23 IST

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 105.10 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 1,882 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.

