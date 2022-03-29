JUST IN
- 3 mins Campus traffic adds to road congestion in city
- 5 mins Students learn basics of taxidermy
- 19 mins Mettur level
- 5 hrs Life term for man for setting afire mother in Pudukottai village
- Commissioner issues notice to Councillor
- Electric bike catches fire in Manapparai
- Single new case in central region
- IIM - Tiruchi initiates academic activity for second batch of PGCSM
- Trade unions resort to slew of protests in central region
- Mettur level
- Tiruchi Mayor promises to expedite underground drainage projects
- 995 people arrested during strike in Thanjavur district
- Annual ‘Panguni’ car festival of Oppiliappankovil held
- Creative artisans repaint Tyre Park
- Minister inaugurates medical camp