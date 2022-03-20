Tiruchirapalli

Mettur level

March 20, 2022
Updated: March 20, 2022 19:15 IST

TIRUCHI

The water level at Mettur dam on Sunday stood at 104.92 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 459 cusecs and discharge of 1,500 cusecs.

