Tiruchirapalli

Mettur level

Salem, Tamil Nadu, 12/06/2021: Water gushing out from the Stanley reservoir after Chief Minister M.K.Stalin released the water for irrigation in Mettur in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 12 June 2021. Photo: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU

TIRUCHI

The water level at Mettur dam on Sunday stood at 104.92 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 459 cusecs and discharge of 1,500 cusecs.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2022 7:19:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/mettur-level/article65243135.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY