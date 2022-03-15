Tiruchirapalli

Mettur level

Salem, Tamil Nadu 24/10/2021: The water level at the Mettur dam touched 100 feet against a total scale of 120 feet in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 24 October 2021. Photo: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 105.36 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 457 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.


