Tiruchirapalli

Mettur level

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI March 02, 2022 16:54 IST
Updated: March 02, 2022 16:58 IST

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 106.50 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 457 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.

