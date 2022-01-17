The water level at the Mettur dam on Monday stood at 113.27 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 1,069 cusecs and the discharge 8,000 cusecs.
Mettur level
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
January 17, 2022 18:09 IST
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
January 17, 2022 18:09 IST
