The water level at Mettur dam on Tuesday stood at 116.26 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 3,974 cusecs and the discharge 1,000 cusecs.
Mettur level
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
January 04, 2022 17:47 IST
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
January 04, 2022 17:47 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 4, 2022 5:48:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/mettur-level/article38110360.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story