The water level at Mettur dam on Friday stood at its full capacity of 120 feet on Friday.The inflow was 6,844 cusecs and the discharge was 6,001 cusecs.
Mettur level
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
December 17, 2021 18:10 IST
