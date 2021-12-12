The water level at the Mettur dam stood at its full capacity of 120 feet on Sunday. The inflow was 12,643 cusecs and the discharge 11,999 cusecs.
Mettur level
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
December 12, 2021 17:01 IST
