The water level at Mettur dam on Friday stood at 78.27 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 22,048 cusecs and the discharge was 1,000 cusecs.
Mettur level
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
October 08, 2021 18:22 IST
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
October 08, 2021 18:22 IST
